Pharrell's Phashion Week, ERL's Runway Debut, BLACKPINK's New Art Director

Alexandra Pauly

It's the weekend, baby!

And we're relishing the quiet before the storm, AKA Men's Paris Fashion Week, which kicks off on Tuesday, June 20. That's not to say that the week was completely un-newsworthy, though. Pitti Uomo, fashion's largest menswear trade show, saw ERL stage its first-ever runway show. And in Berlin, Saint Laurent took over the the city's Neue Nationalgalerie to show a slinky, sexy Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Elsewhere in fashion: Pharrell (who is organizing a mega auction with Colette's Sarah Andelman) unveiled his first Louis Vuitton campaign starring none other than Rihanna, those big red MSCHF boots restocked, and Online Ceramics debuted its second collaboration with The North Face. Oh, and a responsible netizen created a T-shirt to commemorate Barbie and Oppenheimer's shared release dates.

There was a fair bit of footwear buzz, too. Travis Scott and Nike are joining forces on the Mac Attack, Martine Rose debuted a surprisingly tame Clarks collab, and Kiko Kostadinov teased its super-streamlined sneakers for AT.KOLLEKTIVE.

The celebrity-verse was relatively quiet, save for discourse on the absolute mess that is Sam Levinson's The Idol. But don't let your mind linger too long on The Weeknd's rattail — below, the biggest news stories of the week.

Fashion Week? More Like Pharrell Week

"To hell with "Fashion Week" — let's just call it Phashion Week, 'cause Pharrell is about to be everywhere."

First Look: ERL's First-Ever In-House Sneaker

"Clearly, ERL has no qualms about going above and beyond in the name of affecting the memorably retro style cues that've informed Linnetz's work since his eponymous line's inception. The label's debut in-line shoe is proof."

This Ain't a Speck of Dirt: It's MSCHF's Louis Vuitton Handbag

"MSCHF's Microscopic Handbag measures about 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers. Forget head of a pin — we're talking about dimensions comparable to a single strand of human hair."

In the Natural vs. Synthetic Fragrance Debate, Sniffing Out the Truth Isn't Easy

"The debate over the merits of synthetic versus natural ingredients intersects with some of the most polemical topics in the beauty industry, namely, the sustainability and safety of what we put on our skin. In perfume, it stirs up maybe the most crucial — and subjective — question of all: What smells good?"

The 'Renaissance' Tour Is Beyoncé's Fashion Week

"... incredibly stylish displays come with the Beyoncé concert package. But these Renaissance outfits? There's something special about them, hitting harder with fans including us."

Cult Designer Verdy Just Became BLACKPINK's Artistic Director

"Verdy will create 'an exclusive capsule collection' for BLACKPINK's ongoing BORNPINK world tour, promoting the album of the same name."

