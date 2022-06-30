Cactus Jack x Dior Is Actually Releasing After All

This article was published on June 21 and updated on June 30

The saga of Travis Scott's comeback continues. The next phase? We'll be seeing the once-shelved Cactus Jack x Dior collaboration actually drop in Summer 2022.

We first got a whiff of the team-up on June 18, when Scott wore pieces — a black bucket hat and acid-washed tee featuring Scott's hand-drawn co-branded logo — from the Cactus Jack x Dior collection while hanging with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Though Scott could very much be wearing a sample 'fit, it wouldn't be shocking if the revival of the Cactus Jack x Dior collaboration was next up on the rapper's speedy bounce-back agenda — especially after the purported relaunch of Scott's Cacti seltzer and the release of his Nike Air Max 1 sneakers in May.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On June 25, KB Lee, better known by his Instagram handle @fakesickness, shared the best look yet at a Cactus Jack x Dior sneaker, which adopts the aesthetic of a skateboarding shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Boasting a stocky shape matched with a chunky lacing system and flat gum sole, the shoe from the paused collaboration incorporates Travis Scott's recognizable neutral black and brown hues accented by Dior's signature icy blue tint.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The collab — which debuted during Kim Jones' Dior Spring/Summer 2022 collection — came to a halt following the Astroworld tragedy, where 10 people lost their lives due to a crowd surge while Scott was performing on stage.

Though it was reported that the Cactus Jack x Dior collection was postponed indefinitely earlier this year, a source close to Highsnobiety revealed that Jones and Scott mutually agreed to relaunch the collection later — which now could be any day, especially with Scott no longer hiding from the public's gaze.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Highsnobiety reached out to Dior to confirm that the collection will actually launch this year but also spoke with a VIP Dior customer who had been in touch with Dior staff about ordering Cactus Jack collab pieces.

Then, on June 30, it was confirmed that the Cactus Jack x Dior collab collection will release on July 13.

Back regularly posting on Instagram and booked to headline the Primavera Sound Festival in November, Scott's been easing his way back into the world's good graces, making another philanthropic move with Project HEAL.

He's also been slowly turning the volume knob up with his music presence, going from performing at celebrity house parties to promoting his Utopia album near Coachella (a petty move since the festival booted him from their 2022 lineup).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With the Astroworld disaster still relatively fresh, many are shocked and somewhat disappointed to see Scott's comeback, including his relaunched business projects, merely seven months after his unfortunate festival.

However, Scott's loyal fanbase of ragers are more than delighted to see their fave back on the scene, with the diehards blocking any attempt to cancel the artist, his new music, and hard-to-cop sneakers.

Indeed, like the Air Max sneakers that instantly handed out L's last month, you can expect the Utopians to go hard for Cactus Jack x Dior — that is, if it makes it to the shelves.