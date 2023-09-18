Sign up to never miss a drop
At LFW, Chloe Cherry Has Us Asking: Bridalcore, Anyone?

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Chloe Cherry isn’t known for having a muted sense of style, so the fact that she turned up to London Fashion Week wearing a full wedding dress and veil combo shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Cherry, who starred as Faye in Euphoria, was spotted outside London’s 1901 Ballroom at the Andaz Hotel sporting a lacey bridal ensemble and matching veil on September 13 before attending Richard Quinn’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear presentation.

Sure, we've all heard of gorpcore and we've had to endure goblincore, cottagecore, and all the other cores than came before them. But bridalcore? That's a new one.

While Cherry’s bridalcore look might seem a little over the top (even for a major fashion week), it actually turned out to be rather fitting as it was later un-veiled (lol) that her bridal combo was in fact a look from Quinn’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

But hey, I certainly wouldn’t put it past Cherry to don a marital ensemble on the daily anyway, especially when you consider some of the wild ‘fits she’s worn out and about in the past.

Still, everyone knows the style rules are altered during any fashion week and it’s a time for experimentation.

Just ask influencer Madeleine White, who went viral earlier this year after DIY tailoring a head-to-toe Prada outfit for the Italian brand's Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in Milan. Or perhaps look at Julia Fox and her all-leather horse dominatrix outfit.

Fitting for the occasion or not, Cherry’s London conjugal concoction certainly has my attention. And if you were to ask me whether I was into it, I'd obliged to say: I do. (Sorry.)

