The Gnarhunters & Nike SB Sequel You’ve Dreamt of Is on the Way

Editor's Notes: That Gnarhunters x Nike SB collaborative sequel you've been dreaming of is finally on the way, and you might not have that long to wait to secure a pair.

Back in 2019, Elissa Steamer's skate and surf brand, Gnarhunters, put an understated spin on the classic Nike SB Blazer Mid. A highly desired pairing, the silhouette was adored by fans of both brands, which typically kicks open the door on potential follow-ups – true, in this case.

Slowly teased over several weeks, the next release from the duo is yet another SB classic, the famed Dunk Low.

Though you may be experiencing some Dunk fatigue after the heavy frequency of releases that we experienced throughout 2021, which included everything from returning fan favorites to on-trend vintage washes, this isn't one you should overlook.

The spiritual sequel to 2019's drop, this silhouette continues the stealthy black theme yet goes much harder on the finer details. Crafted from a mix of terry cloth, padded nylon, and carpet-like materials, the sneaker's construction is texturally captivating.

A toggle switch lace system takes the place of conventional lacing, while co-branded touches are found at the tongue and heel. Unlike the previous release, pattern work has been left out, but the shoe comb keychain and Gnarhunter's signature "Fun Screen" and snorkel graphics on the insoles add a greater level of depth.

As if that wasn't enough, you'll also find interchangeable Swooshes that allow for even further levels of customization. Win-win.

