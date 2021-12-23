Gucci's Collaborative Playhouse Welcomes adidas

It looks like Gucci's collaborative playhouse is opening once again, this time around welcoming adidas into the fray for an as of yet undisclosed collection.

Have we reached peak collaboration mania yet? It's quite possible. Over the past few years, we've seen some of the most unexpected, boundary-pushing team-ups the imagination could possibly conjure up.

From Rhude and McLaren to Reebok and Eames, Virgil Abloh for Maybach and Supreme x Skittles, truly, anything is possible.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Just one month ago, Gucci unveiled tread the line into the gaming world with its very own special edition Xbox, joining Balenciaga in the merging of gaming and luxury.

For its next trick, Gucci is seemingly teaming up with adidas. What the collaboration entails is yet to be seen, but it's safe to assume that a sneaker will be included, possibly expanding the luxury lineup led by Prada.

Our only look at whatever the product(s) may be thus far is a co-branded monogram pictured above.

Stay tuned – we'll be sure to keep you updated on any further information concerning the collab.