Want a Free Birkin Bag? Just Date Kanye West

They say it's not about what you know; it's about who you know. Well, it's one man you should know in order to get your hands on an Hermès Birkin bag. It's not an easy process, but basically... you gotta be Ye's girlfriend first.

On March 30, Kanye West bought his new squeeze, Chaney Jones — often called a "Kim clone" online due to her resemblance to Kanye's ex-wife — a new Birkin bag, dropping some major dough on the gift.

Kanye reportedly spent $275,000 on a Hermès Birkin in Silver Metallic Chèvre leather (with Palladium hardware) from Privé Porter, which the site describes as "one of the rarest and most coveted Birkins in the world."

Jones' new Hermès bag joins her other ostrich Birkin bag seen during her courtside appearance with Kanye on March 11 — presumably another gift from her man Ye.

Alright, Ye. I'm on to your Birkin game, but honestly, I'm not mad at it either. Date Ye and get a Birkin? Sounds like a fair challenge.

Of course, dating Kanye is not for the weak but at least you get to keep the bag(s) in the end.

During his short-lived — and chaotic — fling with Julia Fox, he gifted Fox and her friends(!) a Birkin bag during the adult crafter's 31st birthday dinner on February 2.

Unfortunately for Fox, the gift — every girl's dream — has apparently become a nightmare.

In an interview, Fox said that owning the sought-after luxury bag was "scary" (I hope they're doing well, her and the Birkin).

The Birkin is apparently Ye's go-to gift for the women he dates.

During Christmas 2013, for instance, West gave Kim Kardashian a custom Hermès Birkin featuring nude figures hand-painted by artist George Condo. The bag was valued at roughly $40k before the Condo paint job.

So, while it's probably quite miserable putting up with Ye's tantrums, at least you can count on getting a free Birkin out of the deal.