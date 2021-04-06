Kim Kardashian Is Still Giving Us Our Best Look at Kanye’s Unreleased YEEZYs

They may be getting divorced, but that isn't stopping Kim Kardashian from wearing YEEZY. Just yesterday, the 40-year-old businesswoman took to Instagram to preview one of Kanye West's unreleased designs in a pair of adidas YEEZY 450 Slides.

Kim showcased the yellow YEEZYs with a matching Easter workout 'fit. The post also includes a picture of her wearing the "Cream" YEEZY 700 V2, further suggesting that she's still a fan of Kanye's sneakers, no matter their current relationship status.

This isn't the first time we've seen the unreleased YEEZY 450 Slides, however. The outlandish yellow pair was originally teased in a 2019 Forbes story.

It's likely we won't be getting this particular colorway for a while, unfortunately, as the silhouette itself has yet to launch. If the rollout holds true to YEEZY form, the 450 Slide will first release in a white or off-white/tan colorway.

Nonetheless, it's nice to know that we can still rely on Kim Kardashian for previews of unreleased YEEZYs. While we wait for the next sighting, you can dive into the upcoming Spring/Summer 2021 YEEZY releases here.

If the YEEZY slides look too much like melted cheese for you, check out more traditional slides below.

