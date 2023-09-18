The Samba Has Been Given a West African Makeover

My favorite new thing about the adidas Samba is its inability to ever admit defeat. Just when you think that the hyped low-profile silhouette is ready to take a step back and let another sneaker hog the limelight for a bit, it returns to rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

Well, the adidas Samba’s latest metaphorical rise came on September 16 during London Fashion Week as a part of Labrum’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation.

The Samba — which has recently found itself at the center of a DIY TikTok trend — arrived amidst Labrum SS24 alongside the Stan Smith adiFOM Mule dressed in cultural textiles and artwork inspired by Nomoli artwork.

Labrum, the London-based label founded by Foday Dumbuya in 2014, has made a name for itself in recent years for its British tailoring meets West African design aesthetic.

The label's aim of bridging the gap between Western and West African culture has seen Labrum garner itself a cult-like following across the globe thanks also to its timeless and built-to-last garments.

Labrum’s unexpected adidas collaboration arrived as a part of a showcase that examined the strength of cultural identity, the depths of human connection, and the threads of migration that weave us all together.

The show, which took place inside Lonodn’s Four Seasons Hotel, also saw a host of household names take to the runway including the likes of Ian Wright, Wretch 32, Unknown T, and Eddie Kadi.

Since the Samba's sudden rise to the sneaker summit back in 2020 as a part of its debut Wales Bonner collab, the sneaker has been a constant in the world of footwear.

Whether that’s a slew of refreshed inline styles, some DIY takes, or one of the many collaborative releases, it’s become an everyday staple. And now, alongside Labrum, it's safe to continue to presume that the humble adidas Samba is going nowhere anytime soon.