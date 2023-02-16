Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Here's Everything We're Excited To See at LFW

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

London Fashion Week is upon us again and, like any publication with an office bang in the heart of the capital, we’re here to help you know what to look out for across the busy five-day calendar.

For starters, let’s not pretend that the main event of London Fashion Week isn’t Daniel Lee’s debut Burberry collection, because it is. It’s just a fact.

Lee — who took the reins from Ricardo Tisci in November — has already whet our Burberry lips with the reveal of the brand’s new-look last week, one that could well also signal the end of the Sans-Serif logo era.

Burberry’s seeming return to peak Britishness under Lee’s tenure is no surprise, although his debut show on February 20 will give us a clearer indication of his long-term intentions.

Inexplicably taking place at the same time as the Burberry show is Moncler’s highly-anticipated “Art of Genius” event.

As the Italian label’s collaborative platform, Moncler Genius will present partnerships with the likes of Pharrell, JAY-Z's Roc Nation, Salehe Bembury, adidas Originals, fragment design, Palm Angels, Alicia Keys, and Mercedes-Benz.

The forthcoming show — which will see each collaborator give their own unique spin on the ideology of Moncler Genius — is set to “give voice to a new roster of creative minds coming from all disciplines and spaces, each one expressing a distinct interpretation of the Moncler world.”

Eyes will also be on a number of high-profile designers like Ahluwalia and JW Anderson, who show on February 18 and 19 respectively, as well as Fashion East (02/17), 2022 LVMH Prize winner (and Harry Styles' favorite) S.S. Daley (02/19), 2022 Woolmark Prize winner Saul Nash (02/20).

There will also be moments for breakthrough label 16Arlington, which was revealed as one of 2022 Q4’s breakout brands in the latest Lyst report, and exciting Irish designer Robyn Lynch, who’s been shortlisted for 2023’s Woolmark Prize.

In short: it’s going to be a busy five days. But then again, it’s fashion week, what else did you expect?

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
