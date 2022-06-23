Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Louis Vuitton SS23 Was an Ode to Virgil Abloh, Sung by Kendrick Lamar

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Louis Vuitton pulled out all the stops at its Spring/Summer 2023 menswear show, the house's first full collection designed sans Virgil Abloh.

Set at the Louvre, the sprawling runway was part Yellow Brick Road, part life-size toy race track — a playful set in line with the label's SS23 show invites, tiny pop-up board games complete with dice and paper miniatures.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In a sort of pre-show, a full marching band — the Florida A&M University Marching 100, to be exact — put on a performance of epic proportions, setting the stage for an equally spectacular runway

Almost as soon as the marching band exited and made way for models, Kendrick Lamar began rapping from his spot in the front row, providing a semi-live soundtrack to the show.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

As for the actual clothes, the collection was imbued with Abloh's spirit.

One suit was adorned with paper airplanes, a recurring motif utilized by the house's late creative director.

Bags arrived in the form of leather buses and LV-branded Ziplocs. Outerwear and suiting were accented with dangly charms shaped like scissors, screws, and saws.

Louis Vuitton
1 / 30
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And in a grand runway finale, models carried a rainbow banner down the runway as Lamar chanted: "Long live Virgil."

That wasn't it, though! FAMU's marching band bookended the show with a closing performance that welcomed the Louis Vuitton design team — the collective mind behind SS23 in Abloh's absence — onto the runway. Their appearance was yet another reminder of fashion's biggest question mark: who will succeed Abloh?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We didn't get answers today but all signs point to an imminent announcement.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Purse Is... An iPod?
  • Waving the Damier-Checkered Flag at Louis Vuitton's F1 Debut
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Big Sneaker Is Pharrell + (adidas x Nike)
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now