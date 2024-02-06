Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

These New Balance 1906Rs Hit the Spot

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The New Balance 1906R's run keeps getting better and bolder with each new shoe reveal. Following adventurous takes by 99GINGER and Junya Watanabe MAN, New Balance's 1906R comes down with a case of the spots.

"Spots?!" I say in my best Cruella de Vil impression (though Glenn Close does it best). But yes, spots.

The unreleased New Balance 1906R sneakers emerge in a tasteful off-white shade, which dresses the sole and leather overlays. From there, the leather cage tops an eye-catching mesh underlay featuring a black polka dot pattern.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, I'm not the biggest polka dot fan. But on the New Balance 1906R, the spotted print looks quite appealing.

Although large in size, the polka dots aren't super overwhelming. The pattern makes for a quiet statement against the off-white hues and vintage-looking design. In the end, the spotted 1906Rs are bold (thanks to its allover circles) but a calm flex nonetheless.

Paper Boy's Paper Girl imprint has also explored subtle polka dot realness, showcased with its simple, decorated ASICS sneakers and Clarks shoes. Polka-dotted takes on the hottest sneakers? Girlhood strikes again in the best way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Again, the above New Balance 1906R sneakers are unreleased samples, and there's no word on when (or if) the polka-dotted pairs will release.

But I'm sure fans would love to see the latest New Balance 1906R make its rounds at retailers. Get it? Rounds? Like the dots? I'll stick to my day job.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XH GTX
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RA
New Balance
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
BB550VGB
New Balance
$165
We Recommend
  • New Balance 1906
    The New Balance 1906 is Thriving
    • Sneakers
  • best new balance sneakers
    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance 550
    The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Miley Cyrus wears a gold dress & tall hair at the 2024 Grammy awards
    Y2K's Days Are Numbered: the '70s Are Back
    • Style
  • Playboi Carti wears a black vest, mesh bodysuit, camo cargo shorts & boots
    Only Playboi Carti Could Pull Off Mesh Bodysuits & Cargo Shorts
    • Style
  • new balanc 1906r polka dot
    These New Balance 1906Rs Hit the Spot
    • Sneakers
  • Gerrit Jacob "Made In Heaven" FW24.
    Gerrit Jacob Defines Beautiful Chaos
    • Style
  • Sephora Kids
    Stop Shaming Sephora Kids
    • Beauty
  • water color painting of two jackets red and green
    The North Face: 50 Years of Innovation In Action
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024