These New Balance 1906Rs Hit the Spot

The New Balance 1906R's run keeps getting better and bolder with each new shoe reveal. Following adventurous takes by 99GINGER and Junya Watanabe MAN, New Balance's 1906R comes down with a case of the spots.

"Spots?!" I say in my best Cruella de Vil impression (though Glenn Close does it best). But yes, spots.

The unreleased New Balance 1906R sneakers emerge in a tasteful off-white shade, which dresses the sole and leather overlays. From there, the leather cage tops an eye-catching mesh underlay featuring a black polka dot pattern.

Now, I'm not the biggest polka dot fan. But on the New Balance 1906R, the spotted print looks quite appealing.

Although large in size, the polka dots aren't super overwhelming. The pattern makes for a quiet statement against the off-white hues and vintage-looking design. In the end, the spotted 1906Rs are bold (thanks to its allover circles) but a calm flex nonetheless.

Paper Boy's Paper Girl imprint has also explored subtle polka dot realness, showcased with its simple, decorated ASICS sneakers and Clarks shoes. Polka-dotted takes on the hottest sneakers? Girlhood strikes again in the best way.

Again, the above New Balance 1906R sneakers are unreleased samples, and there's no word on when (or if) the polka-dotted pairs will release.

But I'm sure fans would love to see the latest New Balance 1906R make its rounds at retailers. Get it? Rounds? Like the dots? I'll stick to my day job.