New Balance's Latest Chunky Runner Is Too Tasteful to Be a "Dad Shoe"

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 2

New Balance's signature dad shoes are on a bit of a winning streak, what with all their recent high-profile collaborations and stupidly nice colorways. But New Balance is, stylistically, best known for retro running sneakers — but what if it's cutting-edge foam-cushioned runners were equally good?

Turns out they are. Meet the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14.

The latest in New Balance's long and underrated line of Fresh Foam sneakers, the Fresh Foam X 1080v14 shoe is as good-looking as it is useful, improving on prior Fresh Foam X 1080 iterations with an extra-secure fit, enhanced breathability, and updates to the Fresh Foam sole that's still as light and responsive as ever.

That's the press release talking, to be sure, but that's the technical specs.

New Balance
1 / 5

On the visual side, though, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 speaks for itself.

New Balance has been doing a solid job updating the look of its Fresh Foam footwear in recent months, especially the top-tier 1080 running line.

The Fresh Foam X 1080v14 sneaker is especially good proof of that, with a bevy of handsome colorways rolling out in line with the $165 sneaker's October 10 launch on New Balance's website.

You can still get more overt iterations of this shoe in primary hues, but the nicest thing about the newest Fresh Foam shoe may be that it's also debuting an various nice and neutral makeups, including all-black and a surprisingly solid beige.

There's been much revision, albeit of the quiet sort, for New Balance's various in-house models, really, with even NB's unassuming skate shoes now sporting snazzy colorways occasionally courtesy of a smart collab.

That this artistic approach is even being applied to New Balance's typically no-nonsense running line is a testament to its good taste. Not everything need be a 990, you know.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
