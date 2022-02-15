Sweet Teeth Need Nike's Dunk High "Light Chocolate"

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk High Retro Premium "Light Chocolate"

Release Date: February 23

Price: $125

Buy: Online via Nike SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Nike's Dunk High is overdue for its time in the spotlight.

After a year packed full of Dunk Low excitement (or disappointment, depending which way you look at it), the higher-topped iteration started to feel like somewhat of an overlooked older sibling.

The Swoosh's collaborative calendar for the year ahead seems to be following the same trend – Union's highly anticipated take on the low-top silhouette being a prime example.

What's been missing for the High is a little more in the way of experimentation, something more than the simple palette swaps that gave the Low's frequency such a high level of intensity. It's desperately needed more in the way of fabrication – less white leather bases and far more texture.

Thankfully, the upcoming "Light Chocolate" colorway is a huge step in the right direction for the silhouette, giving hope for a year fueled by bigger drops.

Premium materials elevate this iteration's construction, creating a series of panels decked out in both leather and suede. Each panel takes on an alternate shade, with deep chocolate browns filling the midfoot and heel, while the leather overlays are reminiscent of coffee cake.

The remaining panels are rendered in a milky white tone, while a subtle pop of pistachio green sits at the heel tab, tongue, and insole branding.

Fingers (and toes) crossed, this is the beginning of a big year for the Nike Dunk High.

