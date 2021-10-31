Nike Built These In a Cave, With a Box of Scraps!

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Scrap

Release Date: 2021

Price: $110

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: No one has been spoilt quite like fans of the Nike Dunk Low this year. Since making its comeback, the silhouette has been leading the pack for the Swoosh family, with colorway after colorway bringing renewed attention. From original takes to retros, aged soles, and Dunk Highs, there is something for everyone.

Although differing from the traditional aesthetic of the Dunk Low, the Dunk Scrap maintains the easy-wearing low profile that fans clamor for. What sets this rendition apart from the norm is the cobblers' cutting room floor aesthetic – as the name suggests, a mix-and-match patchwork of scraps builds the upper.

In the iconic words of Jeff Bridges' Obadiah Stane in Iron Man: "Tony Stark was able to build this in a cave, with a box of scraps!"

The updated take on the Dunk has been receiving a steady stream of color updates throughout the year, most notably the "Archeo Brown" and "Sea Glass" colorways. Completing the patchwork aesthetic is a mixed fabrication of airy mesh, soft nubuck, and suede stitched together to give the base a 3D texture.

This colorway takes on an appearance similar to that of the Basement x Nike Dunk Low which paired several different blacked-out fabrics with a gum outsole. For the Scrap, a large majority of the shoe is blacked out, with the exception of some subtle pops of blue, green, and pinks.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.