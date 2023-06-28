adidas Experiences the Great Outdoors With Norse Projects

Norse Projects has made a statement. With a string of collaborations lined up to bring the brand to the forefront of conversation, it's declared 2023 as one of its biggest years in recent history. In keeping its momentum strong, knocking heads with adidas to deliver a two-piece sneaker collection.

Just last week, Norse Projects set a high standard for its collaborations, locking in a threeway link up between itself and New Era with the premier fabrics destination Kvadrat to deliver a slick line-up of headgear.

Norse Projects

Little did we know, this release would be a stage setter for a second, adding real depth and diversity to the Norse Project catalog, which has already seen significant growth via the launch and subsequent collection releases from ARKTISK.

Now, it's adidas' turn to give new life to the Norse Project portfolio, serving a two-piece, desirable footwear arrangement that spotlights the bride between city life and nature.

Norse Projects

Nature, being the root inspiration of every product that Norse Projects creates, is where it operates at its peak, and this adidas collection is a testament to that.

The first silhouette on offer is the undying Campus. A timeless classic, this iteration has been crafted with English calf leather on the upper with recycled elements applied to the Three Stripes and heel overlay.

Norse Projects

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the Skychaser, which exemplifies Norse Projects' understanding of the outdoors, build with two-way stretch woven nylon and a BOOST sole.

Both silhouettes, which are available online on June 29, undertake palettes of green and blue, keeping the collection well in line with its natural inspiration.