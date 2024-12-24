Rick Owens' Mega-Laced Clogs Go Way Beyond Birkenstock

Rick Owens is better known for his giant stompers than sleek shoes but what does the America-by-way-of-Paris designer wear around the house? Well, the Megalaced Mule "Granola" from the Spring/Summer 2025 Rick Owens collection, of course.

Owens' Megalaced Mule really lives up to its name. It wears his signature "Megalacing" detail across its black calfskin upper, a design detail typically applied to classic Rick Owens sneakers and a particularly popular pair of Dr. Martens boots.

But, when stuck atop a pair of fairly flat clogs, Owens' layered lace detail really takes over, practically smothering the slip-on shoe with piles of cotton straps.

Beneath all the decoration, though, likes an admirably classic set of veg-tanned leather mules, sat atop Owens' low-profile "Granola" sole unit.

Typically, the clogs fitted with Owens' Granola sole take on a more artisanal shape, what with the slimmed-down facades of the designer's Fall/Winter 2024 slip-on styles.

But with the addition of the Megalace upper and a sturdy heel strap, Owens' SS25 Megalaced Mules take on the appearance of some aggro Birkenstocks, which is probably quite fitting given that Owens previously collaborated with the German shoemaker on a couple years of collaborations.

No Birkenstock here, though, just Owens' inimitable sense of all-black, no-nonsense steeze, already available as part of the early SS25 delivery on his web store for $1,140.