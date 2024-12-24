Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Rick Owens' Mega-Laced Clogs Go Way Beyond Birkenstock

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
Rick Owens
Rick Owens is better known for his giant stompers than sleek shoes but what does the America-by-way-of-Paris designer wear around the house? Well, the Megalaced Mule "Granola" from the Spring/Summer 2025 Rick Owens collection, of course.

Owens' Megalaced Mule really lives up to its name. It wears his signature "Megalacing" detail across its black calfskin upper, a design detail typically applied to classic Rick Owens sneakers and a particularly popular pair of Dr. Martens boots.

But, when stuck atop a pair of fairly flat clogs, Owens' layered lace detail really takes over, practically smothering the slip-on shoe with piles of cotton straps.

Beneath all the decoration, though, likes an admirably classic set of veg-tanned leather mules, sat atop Owens' low-profile "Granola" sole unit.

Typically, the clogs fitted with Owens' Granola sole take on a more artisanal shape, what with the slimmed-down facades of the designer's Fall/Winter 2024 slip-on styles.

But with the addition of the Megalace upper and a sturdy heel strap, Owens' SS25 Megalaced Mules take on the appearance of some aggro Birkenstocks, which is probably quite fitting given that Owens previously collaborated with the German shoemaker on a couple years of collaborations.

No Birkenstock here, though, just Owens' inimitable sense of all-black, no-nonsense steeze, already available as part of the early SS25 delivery on his web store for $1,140.

