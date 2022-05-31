Slide Into Summer With BEAMS & Salomon

Salomon’s RX Slide 3.0 is actually refreshingly un-Salomon. Stripped of any proprietary technology, GORE-TEX, or ground-breaking innovation, the slip-on recovery shoe delivers exactly what it promises: pure unadulterated comfort.

Having spent a good chunk of lockdown wearing the RX on daily walks to my local Tesco for a share bag of Cool Doritos and liter bottle of Lucozade, I can vouch for the silhouette’s cozy credentials.

Actually designed for post-workouts (although also good for walks to the shops and taking out the trash), the RX Slide 3.0 is derived from technology aside from a EVA midsole and a seamless chafe-proof material upper, which makes it both lightweight and easy-to-wear.

For Spring/Summer 2022, Salomon has reunited with Japanese retailer BEAMS for the fifth time for another take on the mule-like silhouette, following an autumnal-inspired collaboration towards the back end of 2021.

Set to launch on BEAMS' web store on June 3 for ¥9,900 (about $77), this second iteration of Salomon's signature slide sees the asymmetric upper doused in an “Air Force Blue” colorway inspired by Salomon’s French roots, alongside paneling, a leather toe box and collaborative branding on the insole and pull tab.

Salomon and BEAMS are no strangers to collaborations but BEAMS is, in particular a total pro.

Having worked with big brands — Clarks Originals, Crocs, Mizuno and Levi’s — local favorites and much more this year alone, hard to say that anyone can top BEAMS at the collaborative game.

Of course, Salomon is no slouch. A favorite of IYKYK types, the sportswear label has concocted some nifty makeups for L'Art de L'Automobile, Dover Street Market, and COMME des GARÇONS in recent months and they're all pretty cool in a low-key way. Which, for Salomon, is exactly the point.