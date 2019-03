Location: Seoul

Season: FW19

Key Looks: Swipe to slide #12 for oversized orange-dyed polo neck styled with an usual accessory: a loose necktie.

Editor’s Notes: Our photographer on the ground Paul Jeong has captured Seoul’s most stylish attending Seoul Fashion Week. Amidst a mix of formal details and sportswear-orientated looks, there was heaps of accessory inspiration in the form of Kappa waist-belts, utility bags from South Korean label Anoutfit, and nylon Prada backpacks.

Words by Max Grobe Associate Fashion Editor