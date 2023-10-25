Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
SSENSE’s Neon New Balances Mean Business

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: SSENSE x New Balance

Model: 1906R

Release Date: October 24

Price: $160

Buy: SSENSE XX

Editor’s Notes: New Balance has been on an absolute roll with its collaborations lately. In the last week alone its unveiled sneakers with labels like Levi’s, JJJJound, and Aimé Leon Dore, while its Carhartt WIP 990v6 is up there as one of the sneakers of the year.

The New Balance-shaped fun doesn’t stop there, though, after SSENSE became the latest label to reveal its own bold take on one of the Boston label’s most popular retro silhouettes: the 1906R.

Arriving as a part of SSENSE XX — the retailer’s twentieth anniversary project — the new look 1906R comes equipped with all the techy notes we’ve come to expect of the sneaker, but has been updated with bold neon hues that work in tandem with the shoe’s functional aspects like the integrated lacing system and N-ergy sole unit.

SSENSE’s 1906R, which officially landed on October 24, is arguably one of the best looking takes on the sneaker I’ve seen, which is quite the feat considering the long line of recent collaborative takes there has been on New Balance’s retro shoe.

Whether that’s CDG’s monochromatic releases, GANNI’s Taylor Swift-approved sneakers or size?’s hairy suede numbers, the 1906R has had a very busy 2023.

Thing is, with over two months left of the year and knowing how New Balance operates, I can say with a fair degree of certainty that while it might have been a whirlwind for the 1906R thus far, it certainly isn’t over yet.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
