Supreme has withstood a lotta ups and downs throughout 2023, from a lackluster consumer response to following slumped sales to a banger Fall/Winter 2023 collection that's delivered some of Supreme's best collaborations in years. What better way to end the year than by cementing a new creative director or two?

Two may be right: scuttlebutt is suggesting that Supreme is thinking about hiring a duo of creative directors to replace Tremaine Emory, the Denim Tears founder.

Emory publicly confirmed his departure from Supreme in late August 2023 over what Supreme loosely termed creative differences and Emory objectively termed systematic racism.

According to the rumors that sprung up en masse on October 19, Supreme may be looking to hire Remington Guest and Heather Haber, Advisory Board Crystals' co-founders.

If true, this would make the pair Supreme's first creative director duo and Haber Supreme's first woman creative director.

Note that these allegations are coming from the usual spurious streetwear sources, most of whom have simply reposted the others' near-identical captions and images in a tremendous display of journalistic integrity.

To get to the bottom of things — as much as anyone can with a brand as press-shy as Supreme — Highsnobiety has reached out to Supreme, representatives for Supreme, and Advisory Board Crystals itself.

ABC.'s friendly founders demurred to comment while Supreme's reps said they were unfamiliar with the rumors.

The hiring of Advisory Board Crystals' Guest and Haber wouldn't be entirely out of place for Supreme.

In under a decade, ABC.'s co-founders have turned their brand into a quiet powerhouse, releasing multiple surprisingly expansive clothing collections each season and turning out collaborations with household names like mega-retailer KITH, skatewear giant Vans, and the NBA.

This is the kind of super-hyphenate reach is practically mandatory for past Supreme creative directors like NOAH's Brendon Babenzien, AWAKE NY's Angelo Baque, and Proper Gang's Max Vanderwoude Gross, though all of those men were hired from within — Tremaine Emory was the first external hire Supreme made in its 30-year history.

Especially given Emory's salient points about the fashion industry's seriously lacking diversity quotas, though, it'd be odd that Supreme's leadership would again hire white designers as its creative leads.

The whispers of Supreme hiring the Advisory Board Crystals folks first sprung up on streetwear-related Reddit pages.

Not exactly the font of truth you ought to be turning to for guidance but, given the shocking prescience possessed by Supreme leakers — Supreme's collaborations are frequently revealed online weeks, if not months, before they're announced — it's worth taking with slightly more than a grain of salt. Two grains of salt, perhaps.

Furthermore, a source reiterated the Advisory Board Crystals/Supreme rumors to Highsnobiety so, here we are.

It's all very TBD for now but isn't basically everything with Supreme TBD only until it's all finally deemed no longer TBD?