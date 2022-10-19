Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Swarovski Adds Sparkle to Supreme x Vans

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Sneakers

Brand: Supreme x Swarovski x Vans

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at Supreme's website

Release Date: October 20

Editor's Notes: Supreme and Vans are collaborating again, no surprise there — but this time, they've looped in Swarovski to add some sparkle to the sneaker giant's iconic Old Skool.

In black, brown, red, and purple, the enduring silhouette is rendered in Vans' signature checkerboard print. But things are a little bling-ier than usual: courtesy of the crystal purveyor, the geometric print is dotted with tonal rhinestones.

Supreme
Supreme and Vans' relationship timeline dates back to 1996, when the duo released their first collaborative Old Skool, a model that the two would revisit again in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, and beyond.

While the Old Skool is arguably Vans' most recognizable model, the brand's history with Supreme encompasses much more than a single sneaker. Other models that have received the Supreme treatment include the Sk8-Hi, Chukka Boot, and Half Cab.

Supreme
Back in July, the Supreme x Vans collaboration complex encountered a slight hiccup. The pair pulled its Skate Grosso Mid designed by artist Nate Lowman, teased via lookbook imagery earlier this summer.

Why were the shoes scrapped, you ask? Lowman, known for confronting the unsavory underbelly of American politics, covered the sneakers in bullet hole graphics, a recurring motif in his body of work. Considering the collab was set to drop just days after a Fourth of July plagued by over 200 gun-related deaths, Supreme was wise to shelve the project.

But Sup and Vans are back in full force now, and the only thing standing between you and a pair of Swarovski-encrusted Old Skools is your online checkout speed.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty Editor
