The Ticketmaster Fiasco, NIGO's Human Made Taps KAWS, Central Cee's Tracksuit Legacy

It's the weekend, baby!

The week kicked off with the 2023 Oscars, which saw the best and not-so-good 'fits hit the red carpet. A$AP Rocky was all of us as he cheered on Rihanna. And Pedro Pascal would agree.

Season one of the Last of Us sadly ended, but us snobs have one question: where's the color in the apocalypse 'fits?

Anywho, Law Roach shocked the internet with the announcement of his retirement. While everyone awaited answers from the image architect, he hit the catwalk for BOSS' Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Also in fashion and style, demon-doll M3GAN went to Heaven by Marc Jacobs. The Biebers are still mastering their casual looks. Travis Barker wore a Prada jumpsuit. A24 dropped Darren Aronofsky's Pi merch in honor of — you guessed it — Pi Day.

NASA unveiled a $228 million-dollar space suit, which we thought was lowkey fire.

'Twas a big week for adidas. The Samba wave has yet to crash. The German sportswear company is linking up with KITH and Clarks. Balenciaga x adidas seemingly aren't over yet. Lastly, more adidas x Gucci kicks are on the way.

Nike gears up for Air Max Day with the Air Max 1 "Big Bubble." As an appetizer, the brand dropped its Corduroy AM1s this week. At the same time, the sneaker 'net continues to go wild for the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4s.

What did I miss? Oh, Supreme dropped a Tamagotchi collab this week. Dover Street Market dropped off some Salomon ACS Pro Advanced sneakers. Rosalía joined FC Barcelona as the Kardashian curse spilled onto Arsenal. Drake announced a tour with 21 Savage, whose tickets are on Beyoncé's Renaissance tour levels.

Whew. It was quite the week, to say the least. But that's where the weekend comes in with a little R&R: rest and recaps.

FW23 Trend: Fashion Is off to the Races

Jil Sander

"Another fashion month has come and gone. Between the quests to be the next online hit and obsessions with massive headwear, another fashion trend is gaining momentum: the need for speed."

An Ode to Central Cee's Tracksuit Style

Highsnobiety / Joe Cruz

"As much a synonym of the star as his tracks and tats, you'll rarely catch Cench outside without a tracksuit. At this point, we'd be stunned to silence should he ditch the trackie – from studio to jet, restaurant to red carpet, no matter the weather."

This $700 Sneaker Inexplicably Sparked a Retro Runner Revolution

loewe-flow-sneaker-trend (2) Net-A-Porter

"This isn't a new shoe I'm talking about, though you may not be familiar with it just yet. The weird thing is, the LOEWE Flow Runner has been around for some time but, all of a sudden, it's everywhere."

Inside the Ticketmaster & Live Nation Controversy

Getty Images / Joe Raedle

"This week, Drake announced he'd be stepping out on an American tour with 21 Savage. With tickets for "It's All A Blur" landing online, heated debates concerning the role of Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment in the sale and subsequent resale of concert tickets once again spilled into the spotlight – but what's it all about?"

Can KAWS Get People Excited About NIGO's Human Made Again?

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

"Does KAWS still get the kids goin'? NIGO sure thinks so. The Human Made founder and current KENZO creative director just appointed KAWS as an advisor at Otsumo Co., Ltd., the company that operates Human Made (NIGO is CEO of Otsumo)."

Sofie Pavitt, Fashion's Go-To Facialist, Just Launched Her Own Skincare Brand

Sofie Pavitt Face

"The esthetician, whose downtown studio attracts flocks of it-girls, influencers, and editors, just unveiled Sofie Pavitt Face, her very own skincare brand. Pavitt, whose no-nonsense treatment approach values visible results above TikTok trends, isn't keen on bombarding customers with a bevy of SKUs. Instead, she's starting small and launching with a single product: the Mandelic Clearing Serum, an exfoliating serum that's gentle enough for daily use."