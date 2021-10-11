Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ Look Confirms the Big Hat Trend Is Here to Stay

Timothée Chalamet shared a first look at himself as Willy Wonka from the highly-anticipated movie Wonka. In doing so, the young actor has confirmed what the Highsnobiety team has been thinking for quite some time: that big hats are here to stay.

In Chalamet’s Instgram post (below), he can be seen in costume wearing Willy Wonka’s signature top hat. He’s paired the brown hat with a velvet red jacket with floral embroidery, and a patterned scarf. The movie revolves around Roald Dahl’s famous character’s early years, before he started the chocolate factory.

While Chalamet’s outfit and hat are part of a movie costume and perhaps not something he’d wear off-camera (though Chalamet does have a tendency to get a little experimental with his outfits at times), they actually don’t look as silly as one might expect a large top hat to look in 2021.

In fact, other celebrities have got in on the big hat trend recently, with A$AP Rocky and Rihanna both seen wearing floppy, oversized hats, and Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH posing in a hat that, impossibly, is even taller than Chalamet’s.

It may well be that these were just one-off style choices for each of the aforementioned style icons, but we could also be witnessing the beginning of the next big hat trend. Big hats might not be to everyone’s liking, but when pulled off, it really separates the good from the great.

Shop some of our favorite big hats below, and stay tuned for more celebrity sightings in oversized headgear. Next, find out why luggage is the hottest accessory in the world right now.

Shop Our Favorite Big Hats Below

Engineered Garments Leopard Print Bucket Hat $179 Buy at Farfetch

BY WALID Safety Patchwork Hat / Balaclava $385 Buy at Farfetch

Gucci GG Wide Brim Hat $680 Buy at Farfetch

Jil Sander Rain Hat $305 Buy at VooStore

Dries Van Noten Padded Bucket Hat $315 Buy at Mr Porter

