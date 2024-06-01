Di'Orr Greenwood's Nike Sneakers Are Beautiful Inside & Out

When landing her first Nike SB collaboration, Di'Orr Greenwood didn't play it safe — the Diné skateboarder went all out (in the best way, at that).

Since the early looks at samples, Greenwood's Nike SB sneakers — a Blazer Mid and Dunk High — have had folks chattering about her unique interpretations of the classic sneakers. Let's revisit their designs, shall we?

Greenwood's Dunk High is a vibrant tribute to the Diné (Navajo) tribe, with desert graphics on the insoles and celestial sprinkles. In other words, it's not just a sneaker, it's a connection to a rich cultural heritage.

For a select few, the Dunks' shoelaces will be adorned with sterling silver heirlooms, a truly unique feature exclusive to specially-released pairs.

Greenwood's Nike Blazer Mid is a flip to the Dunk's colorful ways, coming fresh out of a quiet greyscale bath. But don't be fooled by its calm colorway. The collaborative Nike Blazer Mid is abundant in neat details.

For starters, Greenwood's Blazers features this cool shoelace shroud, drawing inspiration from the moccasins Greenwood frequently skates in. Raised pictures line up side-by-side on the midsole, while "Diné" joins Nike on the stunning sneaker's heel. Oh, and I can't leave out the flower finish atop the stitched matte covering.

Greenwood's Nike SB sneakers are as cool on the outside as they are on the inside. Through them, Greenwood essentially tells the beautiful story of her roots.

Instagram account @unheard.harmony puts it best: "The Dunk represents the beauty of the Diné people and land. The Blazer represents the resiliency and toughness of the people."

Greenwood's buzzy Dunks and Blazers will be joined by collaborative clothes, including a zip-up fleece hoodie and long-sleeve t-shirt realized with Diné-inspired graphics.

It feels like it was just yesterday when Greenwood's first Nike SB collab landed on our feeds (though it was fall of 2023). Now, the skater's sneakers and clothes are finally dropping on June 1 at skate shops and on June 4 through Nike's SNKRS app.