The Skate-y Jordan 4s Could Be the Next Big Thing

Words By Morgan Smith

2024 continues to be a huge year for Jordan 4 sneakers, with loads of drops already out in the world and even more to come. And the Jordan 4 RM arrives right on time — it's maybe even the refresh the model deserves.

Again, we've seen quite a few hyped Jordan 4 release this year, including the long-awaited Bred Reimagined and Military Blue pairs. Currently, these sought-after Jordan 4s mostly resell within the $200 range on StockX (they retailed for $190).

This isn't to say the Jordan 4 is "falling off," as the kids might say. The "low" retail prices could be a result of various factors — too many pairs going up, the whole "broken resale" conversation, Jordan 4 fatigue (maybe?), and so on.

The Jordan 4 RM sneaker breathes fresh (skate-y) air into the 39-year-old model, a shoe that needs no introduction. The Jordan 4 spirit still lingers (albeit subtly) amidst the new, robust skater aesthetic and reimagined traditional elements.

Of course, the Jordan 4 RM has sparked various reactions among the most devoted Jordan fans. Some adhere to the "if it ain't broke, don't fix" philosophy, believing the Jordan 4 was perfect as is.

On the other hand, you've got Nike lovers who are more than here for the genuine makeover and want chunked-up shoes in their closets immediately. I even saw someone call the chunky sneaker "the next big thing."

And then there are the folks who neither love nor loathe the Jordan 4 RMs, but it all makes sense.

Only time will tell if the Jordan 4 RM will be the next major sneaker. But with a "Bike Air" collab and several solid colorways on the horizon, this enthralling Jordan shoe has the right idea.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
