Highsnobiety
Happy Ye-Free Birthday, Kim Kardashian & Amber Rose

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Happy birthday to Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose, two of Kanye West's most famous exes.

Our Libra queens are celebrating another rotation around the sun (is that how astrology works?) and from the looks of it, they've had a much better 2021 than Mr. West.

This year, Kardashian became a member of the Billionaires Club, dressed Team USA in SKIMS, and dominated the news cycle with her endless stream of statement-making Balenciaga 'fits.

She won the Met Gala, delivered a surprisingly searing opening monologue as host of Saturday Night Live, and continued to be extra (as any good celebrity does).

As for Rose, the model's Instagram suggests that she's focusing on motherhood. In fact, she has her two children's names tattooed across her forehead and her IG bio reads, "Bash & Slash are my Life."

She also runs an OnlyFans, likely a profitable business.

As Paris Hilton would say, Kim and Amber are "sliving."

Meanwhile, Ye dropped one of the year's most controversial albums, listed his $11 million Wyoming ranch in the wake of his divorce from Kim, and got a weird haircut.

He also took up residence in a sad, single-cot room at Mercedes Benz Stadium, dropped one of this year's most "WTF?!"-inducing sneakers, and clashed with Walmart over his YEEZY logo.

Other unhinged Kanye news from 2021: he doxxed Drake, traipsed around Berlin in a Michael Meyers-esque rubber mask, and donned the nightmarish disguise again to meet with Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in New York City.

At least Ye hasn't given Kardashian another creepy birthday present (as far as we know).

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
