Nike SB's Lush Velour Dunks? That's Cinema Right There

With Paris hosting the big Olympic Games this summer, all eyes are on the French capital, Nike's included. Naturally, the sportswear label continues to roll out ample drops honoring not just the upcoming Olympics but the city itself.

After designing a wild Olympic-bound sneaker, Nike SB returns with another Dunk Low supposedly inspired by Paris' theater scene. The name, you may ask? They're called the "City of Cinema" Dunks.

The City of Cinema Dunks are quite the stunners, I'll say. The sneaker supplies plenty of lavish textures which look as if they'd been cut from Paris' most beautiful theaters.

Most notably, lush red velour blankets the Dunk's phat tongue, referencing the elegant drapery and maybe even cushy seats seen during Paris' famed productions (or a Balenciaga presentation).

The Dunks' bright yellow upper speaks to the theaters' golden architecture, which is often another show itself. The gilded structures guide the eyes up to these gorgeous ceilings, sometimes filled with masterpieces that make even the most non-art folk shed a tear.

And finally, do not fear the detail that has left even the most devoted Nike SB fans scratching their heads: the Dunk's midsole. Nike SB gives the City of Cinema Dunks a few uneven brown swipes of paint across the sole, resulting in an, erm, attention-grabbing finish to the textural sneaker.

Several comments pointed out how Dunk looks like someone stepped in some boo-boo. However, the sneaker's browned sole probably references the theaters' old, worn wooden details.

There are even some crackled moments on the Dunk's upper, which sort of nod to the graceful aging of these centuries-old movie homes.

Either way, one might say, the City of Cinema Dunks are literally the sh...(this is a good thing!).

The City of Cinema Dunks comes after a series of love letters — more like love sneakers — to Paris from Nike. Earlier this year, Nike SB dropped those lovey-dovey Dunks, nodding to romantic spirit that's been inhabiting Paris for centuries.

Nike SB later followed up with the Dunk Low "City of Style," a high-quality tearaway reminder that Paris is the world's fashion capital. As if the city's highly-anticipated runway shows and heavily-watched street style don't already speak for themselves.

Now, Nike's celebrating the city's movie culture with a super nice Dunk Low sneaker. While they won't be dropping in the summer as part of the Olympics rollout, the City of Cinema Dunks are expected to release during the Holiday 2024 season.

Velvety kicks for the winter? Say less.