Now If You Look to the Right, You'll See the Red Panda Dunks

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Even the lesser panda is getting its own Dunk.

Nike's panda mania continues, but not with another black and white sneaker nicknamed after the famous giant panda. No, no, the latest shoe gets its name from the adorable red panda.

Once again, the Nike Dunk Low is the canvas for panda-fication. For the latest, we see the low-top Dunk dressed in Velvet Brown, Sanddrift, and Rugged Orange hues similar to those blanketing the red panda's fur.

The Red Panda Dunks also boast impressive fabrications, which warrants its sobriquet. For the upper, smooth leather meets fuzzy (and even fuzzier) paneling, playing on the red panda's fluffy appearance.

A seemingly knit material comprises the tongue, while a beautiful brown base rounds out the shoe below. Elsewhere, Nike branding, Swooshes naturally included, mark their spots.

While the Red Panda Dunks indeed nods to the Asian mammal, there's no denying the scheme's fall-worthiness as well. It's even arriving just in time for the season and is expected to be released sometime in October.

Nike can't seem to get enough of pandas. The Swoosh has nearly exhausted all renditions of the classic monochrome scheme nicknamed after the giant panda. Dunk Lows. Dunk Highs. Make them Mids. Give them vintage details. Put a ring on it. You name it.

Hopefully, the red panda won't follow the same Swoosh fate as its larger counterpart. 'Cause these pairs are perfect as is.

