These Panda Dunks Come With a Twist

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike cooked up a new Dunk dubbed the Dunk Low Twist, set to release in the Fall 2023 season in a couple of colorways, including the famous Panda scheme.

It was bound to happen as we realized nothing is safe from the Panda touch. Nike has decked out in its Dunk Mids, Air Force 1s, and even Peaceminusone's Kwondo 1s in the popular monochrome scheme. In short, it was an inevitable fate for the Dunk Low Twist.

You're probably wondering what's the "twist" to the Dunk Low Twist. Most noticeably, the newest Dunks boasts an extended Swoosh on the upper, with Nike taking a page from AMBUSH's Dunk book (again, at that).

The shoe also arrives with translucent bumpers wrapping the toe and heel. Not to mention, the Dunk Low Twist is extra thick compared to the regular Dunks, evident with the extra pumps to the tongue and heel tab.

The Dunk Low Twist ditches its woven tongue tag for a branded pop-up piece, while the heel tab's Nike badge is entirely absent.

However, the foundation of the Dunk low Twist is all the original, boasting the familiar leather construction, mesh lining, and of course, the inescapable black-and-white scheme.

In addition to the Panda scheme, the Nike Dunk Low twist is expected to arrive in Vivid Sulfur and Jade Ice during its Fall 2023 debut (reportedly priced at $120). But we know what the folks will be going crazy for.

Like it or not, the Panda Dunks live on.

