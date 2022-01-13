Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
You Can Still Cop the Underrated adidas x NOAH Sneakers Here

Written by Tora Northman
adidas
Brand: NOAH x adidas

Model: Lab Race & Vintage Runner

Release Date: November 18

Price: $140 & $200

Buy: Online at Saks Fifth Avenue

Editor’s Notes: NOAH is back with another adidas collaboration, this time taking on two silhouettes as well as a range of apparel.

Pushing a vintage aesthetic, NOAH has created the Vintage Runner referencing an '80s track style as the foundation for the shoe. The upper arrives in a brown mesh and suede design, with 50% of the upper made from recycled materials that adidas has dubbed Primegreen. Featuring a co-branded tongue, the vintage-inspired trainer is simple yet elevated for day-to-day wear. The silhouette is also available in a dark green version.

The second shoe, the NOAH Lab Race, features the same color palette as the Vintage Runner, and also comes in a yellow design. The Lab Race trainer is a high-performance shoe also crafted from mesh and a faux suede material, and is also made from 50% recycled materials.

In addition to the footwear, a range of apparel is launching as part of the collaboration. Pieces include a corduroy tracksuit in a vintage green color, as well as shorts with adidas' signature Three Stripes. Other pieces include a grey co-branded turtleneck, logo-printed tee and hoodie, a beanie, and a three-pack of socks – basically, your everyday essentials.

All pieces follow the same '80s-inspired design seen in the footwear, and captures adidas' vast heritage and its retro influences.

The collection retails between $25 and $210 USD, and launched online at 11 a.m. EST on November 18.

Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
