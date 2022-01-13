You Can Still Cop the Underrated adidas x NOAH Sneakers Here

Brand: NOAH x adidas

Model: Lab Race & Vintage Runner

Release Date: November 18

Price: $140 & $200

Editor’s Notes: NOAH is back with another adidas collaboration, this time taking on two silhouettes as well as a range of apparel.

Pushing a vintage aesthetic, NOAH has created the Vintage Runner referencing an '80s track style as the foundation for the shoe. The upper arrives in a brown mesh and suede design, with 50% of the upper made from recycled materials that adidas has dubbed Primegreen. Featuring a co-branded tongue, the vintage-inspired trainer is simple yet elevated for day-to-day wear. The silhouette is also available in a dark green version.

The second shoe, the NOAH Lab Race, features the same color palette as the Vintage Runner, and also comes in a yellow design. The Lab Race trainer is a high-performance shoe also crafted from mesh and a faux suede material, and is also made from 50% recycled materials.

In addition to the footwear, a range of apparel is launching as part of the collaboration. Pieces include a corduroy tracksuit in a vintage green color, as well as shorts with adidas' signature Three Stripes. Other pieces include a grey co-branded turtleneck, logo-printed tee and hoodie, a beanie, and a three-pack of socks – basically, your everyday essentials.

All pieces follow the same '80s-inspired design seen in the footwear, and captures adidas' vast heritage and its retro influences.

The collection retails between $25 and $210 USD, and launched online at 11 a.m. EST on November 18.

