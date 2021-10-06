Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Fans Are Not So Sure About Kanye’s Latest YEEZY Sneaker

Written by Tora Northman

Brand: adidas YEEZY

Model: BSKTBL KNIT

Release Date: December 2021

Price: $260

Buy: YEEZY Supply

What We’re Saying: Kanye West has been keeping busy lately, with his chunky KNIT RNR on the way as well as his latest drop with GAP, and now the rapper has revealed his next YEEZY shoe dubbed the BSKTBL KNIT.

As the name would suggest, the silhouette features an all-knitted blue upper complete with a sock-like structure in black. As for the sole, the shoe sees a translucent midsole with a grey heel cap, and the sneaker is finished up with lacing in black at top.

After the upcoming shoe was revealed by the YEEZY Mafia Instagram, Kanye fans (unsurprisingly) had a lot to say. "’l'll be honest, this is the first shoe I’ve had to reject. And it hurts my heart to say it, drop," one user wrote, with others being more straightforward and opting for a simple "Bro what the hell."

On the other hand, some fans were also into the new design, giving Ye praise for going full knit, as well as saying they're looking forward to getting an on-feet look.

The BSKTBL KNIT isn't the first YEEZY silhouette to divide fans, and during the past few months, it seems as if Ye's new footwear options are as polarizing as his music. From the FOAM Runner to the YEEZY Slide, the rapper's footwear arsenal is attracting a lot of opinions.

If you're setting your sights on the new knitted shoe in "3D SLATE BLUE," the release date is slated to be in December, with the silhouette retailing at $260 USD. The basketball sneaker will reportedly be available in a wider size run, starting at a US 4.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
