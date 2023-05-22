DJ Khaled Reminds Us of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Beauty

Despite the flood of rumors and leaks, the arrival of Louis Vuitton's Nike Air Force 1 collection came as a surprise for most. Since the early 2000s, we'd seen countless bootlegs and customs that imagined what a collaboration between the pair might look like, but it wasn't until the late Virgil Abloh took the reigns of LV's menswear in 2018 that it would soon become a reality.

While the release has come and gone, with pairs continuing to fetch a pretty penny on the secondary market, it remains a hot draw. If you needed a reminder of just how monumental that collaboration was or of how clean the sneakers born of it are, DJ Khaled sitting courtside at the Miami Heat game offered just that.

DJ Khaled's sneakerhead status is no secret. The man has made it his mission over the years to ensure the world knows of his sneaker obsessions, opening the doors to his sneaker closet to news outlets, taking every opportunity to showcase his exclusive Jordans, teaming up with Jordan Brand to launch his own collection of AJ5s, and even begging J Balvin for an Air Jordan 3 hookup.

If there's one celebrity that's going to pull some heat out of the bag when he pulls up to a public function, it's DJ Khaled, and his attention-stealing attendance at the Miami Heat game last weekend proved just that.

Pulling up in a blue shirt and white pants, the "Golfer/DJ/Producer" showed some love to the late Virgil Abloh's legacy, pulling on a blue and white pair of Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s.

As you'd expect of any sneakerhead, Khaled made sure to show particular attention to his kicks, delivering the perfect reminder of not only how beautiful the pair is but the lasting impact that Virgil Abloh has had on fashion and sneakers.