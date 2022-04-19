The Last-Ever Kid Cudi x Ye Track Is on Pusha T's New Album

Following his social media spat with Kanye West back in February, Kid Cudi is cutting his final tie to Ye, announcing his last collaborative song with the DONDA rapper.

On April 19, Kid Cudi confirmed that his "last song" with Ye will appear on Pusha T's forthcoming It's Almost Dry album.

In a tweet, Cudi wrote, "Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got with Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool with that man."

"He's not my friend, and I only cleared the song for Pusha 'cuz that's my guy. This is the last song you will hear me on with Kanye."

Well, yikes.

It's safe to say that Kid Cudi still isn't over Ye's choice to not feature Cudi on the DONDA 2 album due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, which the YEEZY creator announced on Instagram in February during one of his many IG tirades.

"JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE'S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO. WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW," Ye wrote on notebook paper.

Kid Cudi's response? He called Ye a dinosaur and "whack" for the post. He also tweeted that West "ain't no friend" of his, ultimately ending the friendship right then and there on Twitter.

The two haven't always seen eye-to-eye; in 2016 Kid Cudi put the hip-hip industry on blast, directly naming Kanye West and Drake during a social media rant.

"I need y'all to know I got so many haters within the industry, and these clowns know I'm bout to crush their entire existence," Cudi tweeted at the time.

"Everyone thinks they're soooo great. Talkin' top 5 and be having 30 people write songs for them. My tweets apply to who they apply. Ye, Drake, whoever... And they ain't f—ckin with me."

But, even then, Ye and Cudi put the petty drama aside to drop Kids See Ghost in 2018, followed by a Takashi Murakami-directed animated show of the same name that still hasn't been properly released.

With West and Cudi's breakup-makeup past, fans hope the duo can patch things up once again, commenting things like "Breaks my heart" and "hopefully [they] can make amends over the years like Drake and Kanye did."

Indeed, Kanye calling out the Members of the Rage founder over ties to Pete Davidson was incredibly petty. But was it worth it to lose one of his closest friends?

Like most OG Ye supporters during his IG tiresome beefs — which ultimately got him suspended from the platform — Cudi seems to be over the Yeezy drama — and the shots taken at him looked like the last straw.

It's not impossible to imagine Kid Cudi and Kanye West coming back from this but, for now, Pusha T's upcoming album — which drops April 22 — will be fans' last chance to hear Cudi hum and Ye rap on the same song for some time.