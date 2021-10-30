Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Like Their LDWaffle Sneaker, sacai x UNDERCOVER Is Pretty Inessential

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
UNDERCOVER
1 / 6

Brand: sacai x UNDERCOVER

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: UNDERCOVER's web store and sacai THE store

Price: $683.50 (jacket), $367.18 (pants)

Editor's Notes: I like sacai. Over the past few years I've been lukewarm on UNDERCOVER, though a few recent bright spots are turning that opinion around.

Even still, except for ardent fans, it'd be pretty hard to see the duo's latest collaborative drop as anything other than unneccessary.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ostensibly dropping to coincide with the new UNDERCOVER x sacai x Nike LDWaffle sneaker collaboration, the Japanese companies have dropped a series of track jackets and pants to match the kicks in both color and sportiness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Thing is, these rather generic athleisure items — priced in line with sacai and UNDERCOVER items, not Nike — speak more to the sacai x Nike collaborative bloat rather than ingenius hybrid designs.

I'm very much in favor of sacai's far-reaching collaborations but, again, unless you're a big fan of either sacai or hyped shoes in general, I can't imagine how new colorways of the same shoe get you goin'.

And I'm happy to acknowledge that these drops are more about sacai celebrating friendships with like-minded creatives in the same way as its recent projects with Dior, Gaultier, KAWS, and ACRONYM.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Hell, sacai founder Chitose Abe loves partnering with her pals so much that she occasionally hosts pop-up tours to drop more collaborative merch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That's all well and good but it doesn't make this jacket or pant set any more interesting.

Like the recent collaborative LDWaffle itself, the last in sacai's slew of Nike drops until the KAWS Blazer drops, it's all pretty unmemorable and wouldn't be out of place amongst UNDERCOVER's usual seasonal lineup. At least last year's team-up was marginally more interesting.

Not much of a diss, true, but not meant to be one. I just know that both brands are capable of much more interesting stuff, so when they drop co-branded gear at mainline prices I expect something more. Hopefully, sacai's future joint efforts don't continue to play it as safe as the LDWaffle rollout.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop latest arrivals

Sold out
Acne StudiosBallow Tumbled Slip On Black White
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Corduroy Lush Pants Iron
$425.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandFleece Hoodie Sage Green
$265.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • UNDERCOVER Enters Its Second Golden Age of Great Outdoor Gear
  • The Next Great Doubled-up sacai Nike Shoe Is a Wild Crossover Sneaker
  • According to UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi, These Are the Perfect Pants
  • This Luxe French-Made Loafer Has Been sacai-fied
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now