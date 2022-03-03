You are Now Tuned In to Stüssy (x Beats) FM

Your streetwear setup is lacking – how're you going to set the mood without the Stüssy x Beats Pill+ speaker?

Thanks to collab madness, you can build your streetwear treasure trove of dreams without leaving any gaps. Supreme has near single-handedly done it all – from Skittles to luxury beds, pinball machines, pocket knives, and arcade machines, but let's not overlook Palace, either, with its Stella tinny tote bag and Cannondale two-wheeler.

With all of the essentials (and non-essentials) accounted for, perhaps the pièce de résistance is the ambiance of the space, and what is ambiance without the right soundtrack?

Look no further. To kickstart 2022, Beats (by Dr. Dre, but also kinda by Apple) looks to one of streetwear's most-favored brands, Stüssy, to give its Beats Pill+ a makeover.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

During the years of 2013-15, it was near-impossible to sit through a music video without spending a few seconds fixated on the Beats Pill. The speaker was literally everywhere – Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell, Justin Bieber. Everyone had their turn.

Product placement in music videos has near faded from existence following Beats' sale to Apple, which has also seen the Pill+ become less of a must-have item. With Stüssy's iconic, laid-back Californian aesthetic, its resurrection is on the cards.

Unlike your standard Pill+, Stüssy's take comes with plenty of stylistic flairs. Front-facing, the speaker features a skull and crossbones graphic across the horizontal length, while Shawn's classic typeface runs across the bottom portion. The finishing touch? A subtle branding application at the rear.

Ready up the party, the Stüssy x Beats Pill+ speaker is set to land online on March 4.