McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

When summer comes around, it's time to switch things up. Pants into shorts, heavy knits in lightweight tees, slopes for beaches, you might even switch up your hairstyle. For Ben Affleck; the undisputed king of the grimace, Batman, the filmverse's Phil Knight; summer brings a tweaked aesthetic.

Over our past year of obsessing over everything that Batfleck does, from his journey as a sneakerhead to grit teeth, miserable face, and looking sad, we feel we've come to know his tastes. Somewhat, at least.

There are a couple of things that have been recurring elements of the "Ben Affleck Way."

The first is his love of Air Jordans. In the past year, he's worn everything from the Air Jordan 1 Mid, Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 3, and classic AJ1s in a whole host of colorways. Even before Air, he was hungry for Js; during the movie's rollout, his hunger was satiated.

After sneaks comes food (a sad reality for many a sneakerhead), and Affleck has made it clear, on several occasions, that Dunkin' Donuts does the job.

Now, though, we're looking forward to summer. For our Ben, that means goodbye to Dunkin' Donuts and Air Jordans, and hello to McDonald's and Dunk Lows.

From a sneaker perspective, it makes perfect sense; strip the silhouette down for comfort, keeping it low with shorts. Food wise...well, who doesn't love throwing a McDonald's down their neck? We're all guilty, right?

Once isn't enough to call it a "thing," but if we know one thing about Ben Affleck, it's that he's a creature of habit.

