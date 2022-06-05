ERL & Winnie NY’s LVMH Win, Madonna’s Balenci-adidas Duel, & LV's F1 Trophy Trunk

It's the weekend, baby.

This week was an interesting one, to say the least. While streetwear learned to embrace the world of beauty, luxury brands ate each other alive, with collabs like Dior x ERL and Balenciaga x adidas debuting simultaneously.

Summer footwear offerings came in sizzling hot, thanks to NEIGHBORHOOD's Suicoke DEPA sandals, Daily Paper x Havaianas flip-flops, Merrell's newest Hydro Mocs, L'Art de L'Automobile's Carnival-approved Salomon shoes, adidas' seismic slides, and Manolo Blahnik's upcoming second round of Birks.

We also had PLEASURES channel its inner 90s grunge for its Dr. Martens collab, On drop its SS22 Cloudtrax for the hiker bros, and Vans go full-on Sailor Moon.

Some brands rode a different type of footwear wave. While design studio Ceeze reworked Nike and Jordan uppers into a Victory Chair, Balenciaga turned its Crocs clogs into a, erm, handbag, which left Highsnobiety's editors stuck between obsessed and triggered.

By the way, Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance Made in UK 991 sneakers actually didn't disappear this week.

There was also some fashion moments, like NIGO's Kenzo FW22, Bella Hadid's carrying Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber's Balenciaga torch in her baggy campaign, Wales Bonner's adidas SS22 return, Fucking Awesome living up tp its name with its hairy cardigan, Louis Vuitton's new NBA collab and Virgil Abloh's FW22 show in Bangkok. Oh, and Palace hit a few waves with Jimmy’z.

Ah, what a week. By the way, anyone looking to go camping in Supreme's $90K Airstream trailer?

