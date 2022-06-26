Beyoncé's Back, Drake Went Full Ibiza, Kim's Kids Styled on Her, and Slides Got Hype

In case you'd forgotten amongst the chaos of Paris Fashion Week, it's the weekend – the first weekend of summer, to be precise.

Another week in the bag, and a busy one it has been. In true 2016 fashion, big-name music artists have dominated the news. Although it's probably impossible to have missed it, on the off chance that you did, Beyoncé started a fire with the release of the single of "Break My Soul" off of her upcoming album Renaissance. As if the Beyhive coming back to life wasn't enough, Drake's Honestly Nevermind was the center of debate as the Toronto native dipped his fingers and toes into House music, dividing his fanbase. Zara music? Perhaps.

The start of this week also marked the official start of summer across the northern hemisphere, bringing a healthy dose of sunshine to the French capital as Paris Fashion Week kicked off. Once again, Hip-Hop stole the spotlight as Kendrick Lamar rapped front row at the Louis Vuitton show, providing the soundtrack to another beautiful ode to the late Virgil Abloh. In other Fashion Week news; Rick Owens was Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto flexed his Three Stripes muscles, Y/Project flipped the bird, Givenchy went Y2K courtesy of Matthew Williams, and KALEIDOSCOPE Manifesto returned!

Can we really talk about Paris without mentioning the fourth edition of Not in Paris? Absolutely not. Everyone from RETROSUPERFUTURE to Praying, Garage Works Industries, Rick Owens, BE@RBRICK, Lemaire, Hotel Olympia, and plenty more joined us to make it one to remember.

In the world of footwear and sneakers, Adilette 22 slides decided to have a moment, Salehe Bembury teased MORE New Balances, Slam Jam remixed the Salomon XT-4, Soulland and Li-Ning set pace on their latest collaboration, and new Off-White x Nike sneakers trailblazed onto the market. Summer rotation? Sorted!

While plenty unfolded within our culture, sadly, shockwaves were once again sent around the world as the United States Supreme Court reminded us that there is a war being waged on women's bodies, while gun laws continue to ravage families and communities across the nation. While these events continue to unfold, it's important that we show solidarity to those affected.

There's plenty to digest, so while you get some much-deserved R&R this weekend, we'll start buckling down for the week ahead...

Drake's New Album is the Soundtrack to a Zara Changing Room

Getty Images / Cole Burston

"On midnight, June 17, Drake shock-dropped Honestly Nevermind, his seventh studio album and latest paean to the "two fingers touching" meme. Apparently, it was also opposite day, because now we have Drake doing surprise album releases and Beyoncé teasing her new album way ahead of time."

Did Beyoncé Just Release a Song About the Great Resignation?

IVY PARK

"As you peruse this article on a Tuesday morning, thousands of people are quitting their jobs because of Beyoncé. I don't have hard numbers to support this statement, but I'm putting it out there: Bey's new single, "Break My Soul," has more than a few listeners out there reconsidering their 9-to-5."

Kim's Kids are Outdressing Her

kim-kardashian-psalm-saint-west-style-outfits (4) Getty Images / Gotham/GC Images

"Kim Kardashian wears clothes. Often, she makes headlines for wearing clothes. On occasion, people around her wear clothes that make her clothes look like less clothes. So it goes for Saint West and Psalm West, Kardashian's ultra-stylish kids."

Highsnobiety

"Ever fretted about not getting your eight hours of sleep? Atlanta-based multi-disciplinary artist OseanWorld is only getting two. I guess that's what it takes to straddle music, digital art, anime, gaming, and everything in between."

Is Everyone Overreacting to Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Dress Mishap?

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/The Met Museum/Vogue

"For some reason, over a month after Met Gala 2022, Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe dress stunt is back in the news. The story is apparently that the gown might've been damaged but, in the big picture, does it matter?"

Reselling adidas Adilette 22 Slides...Was It Worth It?

adidas-adilette-22-slide-sandal-colorways (5) adidas

"Hype around slides? Yeah, there's another one to throw onto your 2022 bingo. Now that adidas' Adilette 22 slides have touched down, resellers have swarmed to claim each colorway as their own, but upon examination of the resale prices, we have to ask, is it really worth it?"