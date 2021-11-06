Kanye's Misogynist Stunts, Celebrity Halloween Fatigue, Reconsidering Golden Goose

It's the weekend, baby!

And it's been as busy a week as ever. We've seen the rebirth of True Religion (and a Japanse rival), Tiffany & Co.'s advent calendar, new NBA uniforms, Martian clothing, Mister Mort's tie-dyed cashmere, K-Stew's engagement, and the return of Animal Crossing fashion, to name but a few moments.

Elsewhere, we witnessed Aminé flexing Arc'teryx, Young Nudy amidst "Green Beans," dissed the metaverse, chatted with Lourdes, discussed footwear design digitization, met up with the Norda founders, and dished with Kerwin Frost about his new adidas line.

Speaking of drops, there's been an embarrassment of riches this week, like YEEZY's NSLTD BT (and weirdo knit boot), Rick Owens' final Veja collab, Moncler Genius, Junya Watanabe x Supreme, A Ma Maniére​​​​​ x Jordan (and some Jordan chairs), and Palace's latest Vans.

Enter the Kanye Korner, where we remember the rapper's custom Ford trucks and love affair with the CdG Foamposites and other Nikes.

All this and we haven't even mentioned our ultra-in-depth Chinese influencer investigation or the Gucci runway show, which included Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, and silver butt plugs.

Now, if you need us, we'll be reconsidering the year's best and worst Halloween costumes.

New Month, Same Misogynist Kanye

Getty Images / MEGA

"Is it artful to speak on behalf of rape survivors and declare that Bill Cosby is innocent? Is it genius to use sexual abuse as clickbait by inviting famously un-Christian Marilyn Manson to a prayer circle helmed by Justin Bieber?"

Talking the Best Fall Gear With 114.index, advanced.rock & l.holl

Highsnobiety

"As the meme from about three years ago once preached, November means it’s time to really start dressin’ again. Being honest, talk of 'transitional pieces' and 'fall staples' has always felt a bit naff to me — anyone who lets the seasons dictate their wardrobe is a psycho."

"But it’s true that, for a lot of folk, now is the moment where they feel comfortable splashing out on that one big winter heater, be it a new jacket, fleece, or cashmere-lined gloves."

Have Celebrities Ruined Halloween Forever?

Backgrid

"Since the rise of social media, Halloween isn't just about dressing up in a costume – it is about creating viral gold. For us regular folks, that means getting a couple hundred likes and comments on our IG post, but for celebrities, it means hours of preparation in order to go viral."

We Are All Living in a Post-Genre Fashion Future

Highsnobiety

"If genres were fashion’s grammar, today’s fashion operates predominantly around words, a.k.a clothes. Like a DNA sequence or blockchain, the possibilities are endless."

"There are only signifiers — physical and digital — that we recombine at our disposal. The only blueprint is the person wearing clothes, and the way they wear them."

Golden Goose's Scuffed Shoes Have Me Feeling Distressed

Golden Goose

"I just cannot wrap my head around how these ultra-maximalist — but otherwise quite boring — shoes generate international appeal. Like I said, it's fine for luxury stuff to be expensive but how can anything this visually upsetting cost this much and still fly off shelves?"