Everything Going Down on YEEZY DAY 2022

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. YEEZYs everywhere you go.

Yep, YEEZY DAY 2022 is happening on August 2. For Kanye fans, it probably does feel like the holidays. Kanye caroling, anyone?

Nonetheless, Ye's been pretty busy lately with getting YEEZY GAP consolation from Demna, waiting for Ubers, molding North West into a fashion icon, and working on a foam car.

Now, we're shifting focus back to YEEZY-adidas biz with the commencement of YEEZY Day 2022.

Kanye is reportedly not happy about the big day, however. He recently hit the DMs to vent about the YEEZY Day shenanigans.

Ye claimed, among other things that adidas "brought back older styles" and "picked colors" without his "approval," even hiring people out from under Kanye and "stealing" his styles and materials.

Big if true, especially considering that Kanye asserts YEEZY to make up nearly three-fourths of adidas' online sales.

But that's all Kanye-fueled speculation and, for now, there's nothing to do except prep for YEEZY Day 2022. We're answering your need-to-know questions about this year's YEEZY releases, from the drop list to where you'll buy the shoes.

What is YEEZY Day?

For one, it's not Ye's birthday. Mr. Kanye West was born on June 8, making him a fellow Gemini (makes sense).

YEEZY Day usually takes place in August. Though the annual holiday doesn't necessarily honor the day Ye was brought into the world, it does celebrate all things YEEZY. Well, YEEZY x adidas, that is.

Kicking off in 2019, YEEZY Day flips the birdie to Nike's Air Max Day, with more drops and fewer Swooshes (more like none).

The now-recurring sneaker holiday sees shock drops, entirely new drops, and sometimes even re-releases of YEEZY adidas footwear. With Ye's impulsive Gemini ways, even his A1-day-one fans never know what to expect on the release lineup.

When is YEEZY Day 2022? What time does YEEZY Day start?

Like every year, YEEZY Day is scheduled to take place on August 2 and 3 in North America, Europe, and China beginning at 10 a.m. EST.

Japanese and Korean Ye loyals will get their chance to participate in the YEEZY Day festivities as the drop will also be up for grabs in those countries for the first time ever, according to rumors.

Is the OG YEEZY Wave Runner getting restocked?

After seven restocks, why stop now?

Yes, the once-unpopular YEEZY Boost 700 "Wave Runner" is expected to restock again even though the colorway was just re-re-issued in March 2022.

But rumor mills know what the people want and given how closely Kanye clings to his "YEEZYs for everyone" messaging, it wouldn't be shocking.

What's dropping on YEEZY Day?

While a heap of YEEZY Boost 350 V2 colorways is expected to drop on YEEZY Day, Kim Kardashian's cousin — who recently asked Ye for sneakers during his TikTok war with Kardashian — will not get their Belugas.

Of course, more YEEZY Boost 700s, Boost 700 V3s, Foam Runners, and the so-called "jail slides" are also expected to accompany the rollout.

Naturally, the YEEZY Boost 350 "Turtle Dove," YEEZY KNIT RNR "Fade Azure" would keep the YEEZY DAY hype going into the stratosphere, surely satisfying nearly everyone's wishlist if they actually do drop.

Big drops included the YEEZY BOOST 450 "Utility Black," YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Sesame," YEEZY BOOST 700 "Analog," YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Hyperspace," YEEZY BOOST 500 "Supermoon Yellow," and the Foam Runners in "Onyx."

Where can I buy YEEZY Day 2022 drops?

In addition to dropping on adidas' CONFIRMED app, the YEEZY Day offering will also drop on YEEZY Supply's online store, not YZYSPLY stores (they don't exist... yet).

A timer will tick down on the YEEZY SUPPLY site throughout the day, teasing the next shock-drop of hyped sneakers once the previous one is taken down.

At least, we can take L's in the comfort of our beds rather than in the middle of Times Square or dumpsters.

So, does Ye no longer have beef with adidas?

There's really no straight answer to this. So, I'll go with yes and no.

Yes, because Ye publicly called out adidas in June, stating that the brand's Adilette slide sandal was "a fake YEEZY made by adidas themselves."

Not to mention, he (sort of) circled back to his former collaborator and adidas rival Nike. On top of saying he "needed" a pair of ISPAs, he even sported the Swoosh footwear in broad daylight.

In the same breath, YEEZYs were still flying off digital shelves and the manufacturer's conveyor belts.

The answer is also no because, well, YEEZY Day is still in motion. Then again, that doesn't mean anything.

Known for his chaotic unpredictability, Ye could easily call cancel YEEZY Day just like *that*.

He didn't hesitate to pull out of 2022 Rolling Loud Miami the week of his scheduled performance. Though, he did show up, strategically flexing his upcoming YEEZY GAP sunglasses during an impromptu performance.

Anywho, so Ye's relationship with adidas, you ask? The world may never know.

The two are doing fine and going steady (for now), especially with YEEZY Day likely to draw big bucks from Kanye's hordes of fans.