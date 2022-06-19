Nike Vs. adidas, New Balance Vs. Steve Madden, Jonah Reider's PZAZ

Finally, it's the weekend and, specifically, it's the weekend of Juneteenth 2022.

Highsnobiety has curated a selection of content related to the holiday, including streaming selections, weekend events, Black-owned brands to support, a reading list, Q&A with Black beauty founders about self-care and, courtesy of Ghetto Gastro, a Juneteenth celebration recipe.

The week leading up to Juneteenth was especially busy, with the launch of Highsnobiety's annual Not In Paris event, a slew of new sneakers — including Martine Rose's latest Nike collab, revealed at London Fashion Week and MSCHF's Not-Force 1s — pregnancy rumors, celebrity beauty brands, bankrupt beauty brands, Dior-kenstocks, and Squid Game 2.

Meta revealed its Balenciaga collab, Stüssy rejoined Tekla, VTMNTS returned, Tiffany took London, Ken got himbo-fied, Off-White™ made the AF1 mid extra busy, Joker 2 became a musical, Manolo dressed Elvis, Kanye attacked adidas, and you just got Krissed.

Oh, and Drake shock-dropped his new album, complete with wife-filled music video.

If you need us, we'll be counting down the days 'til Queen Bey releases Renaissance (shout out to Blue Ivy).

Defining Mountain Essentialism With Rier

“'Growing up in a stark, vertical mountain context you quickly learn to adapt to contrasts,' Rier designer Andreas Steiner tells Highsnobiety. 'And Rier is about items you can easily wear in either the city or the countryside.'”

Unlike Their Father, the Arnault Boys Are All-in on NFTs

"The Arnault family, who oversee the LVMH fashion conglomerate and many of its companies, have very different takes on NFTs and Web3 in general. While patriarch Bernard has been pretty tepid on the whole thing, his sons are all the way in on the metaverse."

New Balance vs Steve Madden: The Case of the 327 Sneakers

"But New Balance ain't having it with Steve Madden's Chasen sneaker. No, it won't get away this time by blatantly ripping off the New Balance 327s."

How Jonah Reider Is Making Beauty More Digestible

"Reider is more interested in viewing food through a wellness lens, examining the age-old question: how does what we ingest impact how we feel? He quickly realized that most digestible wellness products — from 'creativity tonics' to 'calming granola bars, or whatever' — don't speak to him, or his peers."

Here's Why Undefeated’s New Watch Costs $55,000

"With a pretty hefty price tag and a very small run, this collaboration clearly wasn’t made for your average consumer. But it does serve a more important purpose: it’s a porthole into the world of independent horology."

Nike vs adidas: Battle of the "Super Shoe"

"When it came to actually rivalling Nike (in terms of both performance and accolades, at least), only one brand came near: adidas."