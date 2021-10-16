Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

'Squid Game' Cast's Fire Fits, Megan Fox's Fall From Grace, Frank Ocean's e-Bike

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

It's the weekend, baby!

What a week it's been. We've seen not one KAWS collab but three (including unreleased cereal), Patta's must-have Air Maxes, Daily Paper's ode to Fela Kuti, a kinda tame Fendi Peekaboo, Virgil Abloh and Maybach tease... something, and Apple tease... another something.

Between The North Face's Trans-Antarctica reissue and MM6 Maison Margiela's inverted backpacks, it's been a great shopping week too. Gucci's COMME des GARÇONS bag, Telfar UGGs, Louis Vuitton's "UGGs" GR10K's Salomons, JJJJound's exquisite New Balance, ESPN's adidas shoes, and some questionable AM97s all made waves this week. And that's only a fraction of the notable drops (Balenciaga x Simpsons, anyone?).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There was some sad fashion news too, as Entireworld announced its end.

We also kept up with plenty of famous folks, as you can tell just from the curated reads listed below: most have a celeb in the title or are at least tangentially related to a star. These were far from the only moments that caught eye our though: Megan Thee Stallion inexplicably partnered with Popeyes, Steve Harvey kinda snapped, Timothée Chalamet did not, and Jared Leto activated dad mode.

Heck, Giuseppe Santamaria even broke down the science of snapping these kinda people on the streets.

Now, if you need us, we'll be investing in Newcastle merch.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Acne StudiosWool Blend Mittens Black
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyBucket Hat Black Beige Cigar Stripe
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carne BollenteWho Lies Beneath Socks Black
$25.00
Available in:
Sold out

The Megan Fox-Aissance Is Doomed

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"As vocal as Megan Fox has been about reclaiming her narrative, her reemergence has in part perpetuated the criticism she's trying to escape."

Frank Ocean’s Favorite Bike Is Better Than a Tesla

"Among today’s roughly 200,000 VanMoof devotees are Frank Ocean, Tyler, the Creator, Simon Porte Jacquemus, Pigalle's Stéphane Ashpool, and Aminé, who have been spotted riding the 'Tesla of bikes' around the streets of New York, Los Angeles, and Paris."

Bella Hadid Might Just Have the Best Footwear Game

"As a woman who's been into footwear for a long time, it is refreshing to see Bella's effortless take on sneakers, wearing both incredibly expensive and limited-edition releases, as well as general silhouettes that won't cost you more than $50."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Big Baller Brand’s “Luxury” Sneakers Are Pound-for-Pound the Worst of 2021

"Just when we thought Lavar Ball’s agonizingly cringy time in the limelight was over, the notorious father of NBA players LaMelo and Lonzo Ball, and NBA G-League hopeful LiAngelo Ball, took to Instagram to announce Big Baller Brand's 'luxury lifestyle' sneakers."

An Unsolicited Analysis of the Squid Game Cast's IG Fits

"With little written about the now-internationally-famous Squid Game cast from a fashion bent (at least in Western media), I nobly took it upon myself to comb through each stars' Instagram feed and judge their fit game accordingly."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • It’s All Fun & (Football) Games for Thom Browne
  • Nike's Next Video Game-Themed Air Max Sneaker Goes GoldenEye
  • A Legendary "Flu Game" Jordan Gets a Sick Revival Years Later
  • This Classic Nike Sneaker's Game Days Are Over. Its Fashion Era Has Just Begun
  • Another Legendary "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Leaps Back into the Game
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now