Machine Gun Kelly's Pink Moment, Off-White™ x Church's Hole-y Shoes, Kim's SKKN Lawsuit

It's the weekend, baby.

Top lessons of the week? Don't be afraid of Doublet's headless models and pets deserve Gucci too.

The week saw Paris Fashion Week come to a close, leaving behind the SS23 season's peak feet heat, accessories, and runway 'fits. We were also graced with some of the most epic fashion moments, Celine's K-Pop and Thom Browne's derriere behavior included.

While Hermès and Marc Jacobs delivered masterclasses on outerwear and apocalyptic dressing at fashion week, respectively, Burberry and Tiffany & Co. got busy (and fake bloody) at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

Meanwhile, Palace and Slam Jam were still on Milanese time with their jerseys inspired by the Italian fashion metropolis.

Ahead of this weekend's festivities, Marine Serre gave Macy's renowned parade a run for its money with their inclusive SS23 cavalcade (families welcome, of course).

In a world where collaborations are becoming daily customs, sneaker partnerships reigned supreme this week. We witnessed Mowalola x New Balance 90/60, Children of the discordance x Salomon, Teddy Santis' New Balance 990s, Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2015, Bodega x New Balance 574 pack, and Joe Freshgoods x Vans Style 36 sneakers.

We're still waiting for the word on CDG's rumored 550s, however more colorways of Tom Sachs' boring Nike sneakers and Raf Simons' adidas-free Ozweego kicks also hit the 'net.

Nonetheless, BBC ICE CREAM EU x Don Toliver, unpaused Cactus Jack x Dior, Cactus Plant Flea Market x Stüssy, and Coach x Tom Wesselmann repped for this week's buzzy fashion collabs.

As you head into the holiday weekend, leave it to Supreme and Bang & Olufsen to supply the soundly vibes (it's okay if you bump Drake's house music, by the way).

And, of course, make the most of TikTok, while you can.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly As IRL Barbie & Ken Broke Me

Backgrid / PapCulture

"With pink hair to match his fiancée, a cropped popcorn shirt, chain-linked white pants that he forgot to finish buttoning, and Rick Owens Ramones sneakers buried beneath the cartoonish trousers, Machine Gun Kelly has almost singlehandedly destroyed the course of my day."

Buttcracks to BTS: The Most Viral Moments From the SS23 Men's Shows

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo

"The rodeo was relatively tame this time around (COVID is still a thing, don't forget), but celebrities and brands alike still managed to make a splash with unexpected appearances and headline-making ensembles. After all, this is the fashion industry we're talking about — and no one puts on a show quite like fashion people."

In Surprise Diddy Tribute, Ye Breathes Heavily for Five Minutes

Getty Images / Leon Bennett/BET

"Kanye's facemask might look cool (eh, maybe not) but it also restricts breathing, as you can hear from the many inhalations that pepper the pauses in Ye's speech.

Jacquemus x Nike Has Come...and Gone (For Now)

@jacquemus / Zoe Ghertner

"In May, Simon Porte Jacquemus' namesake label and sportswear giant Nike confirmed what we already knew: a Jacquemus x Nike collaboration was happening. Now, the highly-anticipated collection has come and gone (it'll be back though)."

First Rhode, Now SKKN by Kim — Celebrity Beauty Brands Are Being Taken to Court

SKKN by Kim / Mario Sorrenti

"There's also the fact that SKKN+ and Rhode are minority-owned (a point that lawyers for both brands made in their cases), raising the tricky politics of appropriation. Kardashian and Bieber's alleged trademark infringement could very well strike the public as stealing from business owners without millions of followers, a stable of lawyers, and a virtually endless supply of money."

Off-White™ & Church's Solved Sweaty Feet

off-white-churchs-meteor-shoe-collab (2) Churchs

"Whereas the first Off-White™ x Church's collab was a very literal rendition of tried and true Abloh-isms — down to the quotation-marked "SPECIAL EVENTS" print — the Off-White™ c/o Church’s Meteor Consul relies on a relatively recent O-W development."