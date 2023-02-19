Pharrell's at LV, Julia Fox Is a Dominatrix Horse & NYFW's Viral Moments

It's the weekend, baby!

And what a week it's been.

We've made it to the end of another New York Fashion Week, complete with wacky trends, colorful street style, , standout shows, bold beauty, conceptual presentations, and plenty of Ice Spice.

Meanwhile, the Rihanna halftime show happened, kitchen fashion became a thing, Margiela teamed with Gentle Monster, and Supreme dropped a new collection filled with landmark denim and moved its LA store.

Oh, and it was Valentine's day, too. Happy Cardi B & Offset meal to us all!

Elsewhere, Louis Vuitton appointed a new creative director (you may have heard of him), Ferragamo highlighted Maximillian Davis' first collection, Givenchy went all ASICS, Nike slide-ified another shoe, Brad Pitt fleeced up, J.Crew revealed Brendon Babenzien's second collection, we talked to Union's Chris Gibbs about his Canada Goose collab, Palace met Camber, and MSCHF dropped its Big Red Boots and everyone wore them.

Now, if you need us, we'll be watching the line outside Glossier's new store.

The Boldest Beauty Moments From NYFW

Ben Rosser/BFA

"Fanciful, experimental makeup took over the runway, adding a healthy dose of eccentricity to the pomp and circumstance that accompanies fashion shows."

Beneath the Pages of Aaryan Shah's 'A Love Letter to LA'

© Aaryan Shah Productions Inc. / Dimitri Tzoytzoyrakos

"Upon a foundation of piano keys that dip and rise in cinematic fashion, lyrics expressing a broad range of deep emotions build the layers of a discography that, at times, becomes almost uncomfortably raw, yet, these are the bricks with which LA native Aaryan has built his sound."

Dear Louis Vuitton, Why Pharrell?

Getty Images / Tim Roney

"Is Pharrell, Louis Vuitton's first creative director since Virgil Abloh's passing, really a fit for LVMH's flagship house?"

Meet the Designer Behind Julia Fox's Dominatrix Horse 'Fit

Getty Images / Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

"Of course, we aren't expecting an all-leather dominatrix horse 'fit to be a common sight on the streets of New York, but in a world full of codes and expectations, THE UNCOMMONIST is doing things its own way."

Bananas, Ice Spice & 'The White Lotus': The Most Viral Moments From NYFW

Getty Images / Raymond Hall / Contributor

"As we decompress from the chaos (and turn our attention to London), we're calling it: These were the most shareable, Instagram-able moments of NYFW."

Dior Just Took an Outdoor Brand From Humble to Haute

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo

"Given that this is the era of Way Too Many Collaborations, it's refreshing to see something that feels entirely organic and, frankly, that I'd actually wear myself, even as someone who tends to avoid obvious logos or big branding."